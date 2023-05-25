NewsVideos
Imran Khan News: PTI may be banned, Pakistan's Defense Minister gave this big hint on Imran Khan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 05:38 PM IST
Pakistan's Defense Minister Khwaja Asif has also said that preparations are on to ban PTI. In such a situation, after this situation arising in Pakistan, the question is arising that what will be the political future of Imran Khan and whether PTI can be banned?

