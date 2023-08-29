trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655105
Imran Khan's big victory in Toshakhana Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan has got a big relief in the Toshakhana case. In this case, the Islamabad High Court has ordered the release of Imran Khan while suspending his sentence. Let us tell you that Imran Khan was sentenced to 3 years on August 5 and he is currently imprisoned in Attock district jail.
