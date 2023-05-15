हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Imran Khan's wife Bushra Begum to appear in Lahore Court
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 15, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
पाकिस्तान के लाहौर हाई कोर्ट में पेशी होंगी इमरान खान की पत्नी बुशरा बेगम। अंतरिम ज़मानत के लिए अलकादिर ट्रस्ट केस में बुशरा ने याचिका दायर की थी।
×
All Videos
3:17
Karnataka New CM: All three observers reach Delhi, to submit report to high command
4:49
Heavy Ruckus outside Supreme Court against Imran Khan's release order
0:37
Islamabad Police tweets on protest against relief to Imran Khan
4:4
New CM of Karnataka may be announced on Tuesday, says sources
5:58
Pakistan: Demonstration today against giving relief to Imran Khan
Trending Videos
3:17
Karnataka New CM: All three observers reach Delhi, to submit report to high command
4:49
Heavy Ruckus outside Supreme Court against Imran Khan's release order
0:37
Islamabad Police tweets on protest against relief to Imran Khan
4:4
New CM of Karnataka may be announced on Tuesday, says sources
5:58
Pakistan: Demonstration today against giving relief to Imran Khan
bushra begum,Bushra Bibi,Bushra Ansari,imran khan bushra begum,bushra begum imran khan wife,imran khan bushra bibi,badshah begum ost,imran khan and bushra bibi,imran khan wife bushra bibi,hearing,badshah begum latest episode,Bushra,Shamima Begum,bushra bibi in data darbar,bushra bibi audio leak,bushra bibi interview,badshah begum zara noor,bushra bibi audio,imran khan bushra bibi wedding,sharing,imran khan court hearing,bushra bibi leaked audio,Zee News,