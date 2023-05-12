NewsVideos
videoDetails

Imran's appearance again in the High Court today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 12, 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Imran Khan will be produced again in the Islamabad High Court today. On Thursday, the Supreme Court had ordered his immediate release. Imran claims he was treated like a terrorist

All Videos

SC to hold hearing on The Kerala Story Ban in SC today
11:34
SC to hold hearing on The Kerala Story Ban in SC today
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans to play against each other today, RR beats KKR by 9 wickets
3:56
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans to play against each other today, RR beats KKR by 9 wickets
PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrested at midnight
0:41
PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrested at midnight
Imran Khan gets relief from Pak Supreme Court, says,'I was abducted and beaten with sticks'
11:36
Imran Khan gets relief from Pak Supreme Court, says,'I was abducted and beaten with sticks'
Vandalism and stone pelting at a city bus Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal
8:10
Vandalism and stone pelting at a city bus Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal

Trending Videos

11:34
SC to hold hearing on The Kerala Story Ban in SC today
3:56
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans to play against each other today, RR beats KKR by 9 wickets
0:41
PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrested at midnight
11:36
Imran Khan gets relief from Pak Supreme Court, says,'I was abducted and beaten with sticks'
8:10
Vandalism and stone pelting at a city bus Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal
imran khan arrest,imran khan arrest supreme court,Pakistan,Pakistan news,pakistan supreme court live hearing,pakistan supreme court decision today,pakistan supreme court live,pakistan supreme court news,supreme court on imran khan,pak sc on imran khan,imran riaz khan released,imran riaz khan released from jail,imran khan release video,Imran Khan Release,imran khan release news,imran khan release news today,release of imran khan,Breaking News,Zee News,