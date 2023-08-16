trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649884
In Conversation With Saurabh Vatsa On Citroen C3 Aircross, SUVs In India & More | Auto Talk

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Citroen, the French Automaker, part of the Stellantis Group, is all set to launch its fourth product in India, the Citroen C3 Aircross, which is a mid-size SUV with 5+2 seater cabin option, which is also modular in nature. We got to drive the new car in Chennai recently ahead of the launch, we got in touch with Saurabh Vatsa, Citroen Brand Head, India, to understand more about this SUV and much more.

