In first address from new Parliament, PM Modi Describes Parliament Building As "Need of the Hour"

|Updated: May 28, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
PM Modi while addressing the New Parliament said, "There was a need for new Parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That's why it was need of the hour that a new Parliament is made."

