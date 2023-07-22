trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639075
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'In Historic Move' US President Joe Biden Chooses Lisa Franchetti As 1st Female To Lead US Navy

|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
Admiral Lisa Franchetti has been chosen by US President Joe Biden to be the Navy's top commander, making her the first woman to occupy the position in US Navy history and the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Deshhit: Seema Haider confuses India-Pakistan
play icon11:34
Deshhit: Seema Haider confuses India-Pakistan
Deshhit: Women are not safe under Mamta's rule! Law and order stalled in Bengal
play icon2:54
Deshhit: Women are not safe under Mamta's rule! Law and order stalled in Bengal
IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Shatters Multiple Records With 76th Century In 500th Int. Match
play icon1:38
IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Shatters Multiple Records With 76th Century In 500th Int. Match
Breaking News: 15-day ultimatum to remove Bengali Market and Takiya Babbar Shah Masjid
play icon3:42
Breaking News: 15-day ultimatum to remove Bengali Market and Takiya Babbar Shah Masjid
Gujarat Flood: Rains from Gujarat to Maharashtra increase trouble, flood-like situation in Navsari
play icon2:4
Gujarat Flood: Rains from Gujarat to Maharashtra increase trouble, flood-like situation in Navsari
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Deshhit: Seema Haider confuses India-Pakistan
play icon11:34
Deshhit: Seema Haider confuses India-Pakistan
Deshhit: Women are not safe under Mamta's rule! Law and order stalled in Bengal
play icon2:54
Deshhit: Women are not safe under Mamta's rule! Law and order stalled in Bengal
IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Shatters Multiple Records With 76th Century In 500th Int. Match
play icon1:38
IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Shatters Multiple Records With 76th Century In 500th Int. Match
Breaking News: 15-day ultimatum to remove Bengali Market and Takiya Babbar Shah Masjid
play icon3:42
Breaking News: 15-day ultimatum to remove Bengali Market and Takiya Babbar Shah Masjid
Gujarat Flood: Rains from Gujarat to Maharashtra increase trouble, flood-like situation in Navsari
play icon2:4
Gujarat Flood: Rains from Gujarat to Maharashtra increase trouble, flood-like situation in Navsari
World videos,