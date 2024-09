videoDetails

Amit Shah makes huge remark on Waqf Bill

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 03:44 PM IST

Amit Shah on Waqf Bill: While addressing a rally in Gurugram, Haryana, Home Minister Amit Shah has given a big statement on the Waqf Bill. Amit Shah said, 'The Waqf Amendment Bill will be passed in the winter session and those who have problems with it will be straightened out after the passing of this law'.