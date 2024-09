videoDetails

RJD MP Misa Bharti attacks Bihar Government over flood

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 02:52 PM IST

Due to the release of water from Gandak Barrage in Nepal, the big Gandak river Narayani in Kushinagar, Bihar has started showing its fierce form. Due to this, flood situation has arisen in the areas below. Meanwhile, RJD MP Misa Bharti has made a big attack on the Bihar government.