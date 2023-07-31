trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642536
“In memory of immortal jawans,” PM Modi to launch 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
As Independence Day nears, India is gearing up for grand celebrations. PM Modi is set to launch a campaign titled ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’. ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ will be launched to honour India’s fallen bravehearts. PM Modi announced the campaign during the 103rd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

