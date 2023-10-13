trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674829
In Preparation For "Ground Assault" Against Hamas, Several Israeli Tanks And Artilleries Move Towards Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
In preparation for a combat attack on Hamas, Israeli defense forces' tanks and artillery have begun to move across southern Israel and hold positions close to Gaza.
