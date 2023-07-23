trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639329
"In Solar Energy, We Had Developed Seven Times From 2019 Till Date" Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Speaking on the 4th G20 Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting (ETWG) that took place in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on July 23 said that India developed seven times from 2019 till date in solar energy.
