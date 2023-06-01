NewsVideos
In the Gyanvapi case, the Muslim side got a blow from the Allahabad High Court

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 01:24 AM IST
In the Gyanvapi case, the Muslim side has got a big blow from the Allahabad High Court, the Muslim side has rejected the petition in the Allahabad High Court.

