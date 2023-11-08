trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685838
"Inappropriate," Owaisi Reacts Nitish Kumar’s Derogatory Remarks On Women And Birth Control

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 08:11 PM IST
Following Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s derogatory remarks on women and birth control in the State Assembly, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on November 08 said that the way he described it through his words and gestures was inappropriate
