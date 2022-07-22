NewsVideos

Inaugurated by PM Modi,296-km Bundelkhand Expressway damaged in rains | Zee News English

The 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway developed deep potholes owing to heavy rain, a week after its inauguration by PM Narendra Modi. The opposition has slammed the BJP government of the state over the highway.

|Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 11:41 PM IST
The 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway developed deep potholes owing to heavy rain, a week after its inauguration by PM Narendra Modi. The opposition has slammed the BJP government of the state over the highway.

All Videos

These are the top gold medal contenders from India in CWG 2022 | Zee News English | Sports
These are the top gold medal contenders from India in CWG 2022 | Zee News English | Sports
Twitter Spaces Analytics, Clip Sharing etc, New Features Launched by Twitter | Zee News English
Twitter Spaces Analytics, Clip Sharing etc, New Features Launched by Twitter | Zee News English
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
6:36
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
Agenda India Ka: Train catches fire on a bridge in America's Massachusetts
26:29
Agenda India Ka: Train catches fire on a bridge in America's Massachusetts
Owaisi surrounds central government over Nupur Sharma controversy in an exclusive conversation with Zee News
20:53
Owaisi surrounds central government over Nupur Sharma controversy in an exclusive conversation with Zee News

Trending Videos

These are the top gold medal contenders from India in CWG 2022 | Zee News English | Sports
Twitter Spaces Analytics, Clip Sharing etc, New Features Launched by Twitter | Zee News English
6:36
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
26:29
Agenda India Ka: Train catches fire on a bridge in America's Massachusetts
20:53
Owaisi surrounds central government over Nupur Sharma controversy in an exclusive conversation with Zee News
India,