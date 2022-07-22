Inaugurated by PM Modi,296-km Bundelkhand Expressway damaged in rains | Zee News English
The 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway developed deep potholes owing to heavy rain, a week after its inauguration by PM Narendra Modi. The opposition has slammed the BJP government of the state over the highway.
