Inauguration of Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurates the newly-constructed Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai district. Witness the significant moment as the arena is unveiled to promote and celebrate the traditional sport of Jallikattu in the region.

