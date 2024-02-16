trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722018
Incident In Navsari, Gujarat: Newly Constructed ST Depot Slab Collapses In Chikhali, Multiple Injuries Reported

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
In Navsari, Gujarat, a newly constructed slab of a State Transport (ST) depot collapses in Chikhali, resulting in several injuries.

PM Modi comments on farmers during Haryana Rally
Play Icon08:52
PM Modi comments on farmers during Haryana Rally
Rahul Gandhi Addresses Injustice and Martyrdom Disparity in Mohania, Bihar
Play Icon02:13
Rahul Gandhi Addresses Injustice and Martyrdom Disparity in Mohania, Bihar
PM Modi attacks Congress during address in Haryana
Play Icon09:02
PM Modi attacks Congress during address in Haryana
Police fires tear gas shells at Protesting Farmers
Play Icon06:13
Police fires tear gas shells at Protesting Farmers
PM Modi in Rewari: Highlights Ayodhya's Grand Ram Temple and Unity in Jai Siya
Play Icon01:18
PM Modi in Rewari: Highlights Ayodhya's Grand Ram Temple and Unity in Jai Siya

