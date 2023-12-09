trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697007
Income Tax Raid: Anurag Thakur's statement on IT raid in three states

|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Income Tax Raid: Black money worth crores of rupees has been found in three states in the last 85 hours. Raids are going on at the hideouts of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu. Rs 290 crore cash has been recovered so far in the raid. Anurag Thakur's statement has come on IT raids in three states. He said that bundles of currency notes belonging to the Congress MP and his close relatives were found lying in many cupboards and rooms.
