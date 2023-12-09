trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697084
Income Tax Raid: NIA raid in two states regarding ISIS conspiracy

|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Income Tax Raid: Black money worth crores of rupees has been found in three states in the last 85 hours. Raids are going on at the hideouts of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu. It is believed that this figure can go up to Rs 250 crore. Rs 230 crore cash found in raid on 25 locations of Dheerak Sahu. It is believed that they have got so much money which many banks do not have. Let us tell you that on Friday, Modi had targeted the opposition regarding the income tax raid.
