IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India won the second test by 106 runs

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
By winning the match played in Visakhapatnam by 106 runs, the Indian team has leveled the five-match Test series 1-1. Chasing the target of 399 runs, the England team was all out for 292 runs. India won this match by 106 runs.

