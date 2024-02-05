trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718086
IND Vs ENG 2nd Test | "Technology Got It Wrong" Ben Stokes On Zak Crawley's LBW | Kuldeep Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 07:50 PM IST
During the second Test match against India in Vizag on Monday, England captain Ben Stokes expressed his displeasure with the DRS ruling that went against his opening batsman Zak Crawley. Crawley had two notable contributions to the match, scoring 76 and 73, however on the fourth day, he was given out leg before wicket off a ball from Kuldeep Yadav in the second innings.

