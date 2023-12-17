trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699983
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023: India beat South Africa by 8 wickets

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
Three-match ODI series between India and South Africa started on 17 December. South African captain Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bat at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. His team was all out for 116 runs and Team India won the match by scoring 117 runs in 16.4 overs. India also took a 1-0 lead in the series. India achieved a spectacular victory.

