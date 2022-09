Ind vs SA: Despite Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar’s heroics in T20I; Amit Mishra points out Concern

| Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: While lauding the bowling effort, former cricket player Amit Mishra said that the death bowling still remains a concern ahead of the T20 World Cup.