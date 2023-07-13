trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634792
IND Vs WI 1st Test Day 1: After Ashwin's 'Five Star' Show, Rohit and Co. In Charge

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
After Ravichandran Ashwin took a five-wicket haul to reduce the West Indies to just 150 in the first innings, India's openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma established a strong position. The first day of the first Test match at Windsor Park, Dominica went well for the new India starting duo.
