Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2758381
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Priyanka Gandhi Contest From Wayanad

|Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Does Wayanad like Priyanka Gandhi? This question arises because after winning twice, Rahul Gandhi has announced to leave the Wayanad seat and keep the Rae Bareli seat. Now Priyanka Gandhi will debut in electoral politics from Wayanad. The question is that Rahul Gandhi did the right thing by leaving Wayanad which supported him in difficult times. Also, the question is whether the people of Wayanad will be able to trust Priyanka Gandhi?

All Videos

NTA should not ignore the complaints of students- Supreme Court
Play Icon07:26
NTA should not ignore the complaints of students- Supreme Court
Huge cache of weapons seized in Shantipur village of Udalguri in Assam
Play Icon00:49
Huge cache of weapons seized in Shantipur village of Udalguri in Assam
Maharashtra BJP leaders head for review meet in Delhi
Play Icon00:55
Maharashtra BJP leaders head for review meet in Delhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest bypolls from Wayanad
Play Icon02:33
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest bypolls from Wayanad
AAP MLA Seen Shouting At Protesters Amid Water Crisis,Video Viral
Play Icon01:30
AAP MLA Seen Shouting At Protesters Amid Water Crisis,Video Viral

Trending Videos

NTA should not ignore the complaints of students- Supreme Court
play icon7:26
NTA should not ignore the complaints of students- Supreme Court
Huge cache of weapons seized in Shantipur village of Udalguri in Assam
play icon0:49
Huge cache of weapons seized in Shantipur village of Udalguri in Assam
Maharashtra BJP leaders head for review meet in Delhi
play icon0:55
Maharashtra BJP leaders head for review meet in Delhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest bypolls from Wayanad
play icon2:33
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest bypolls from Wayanad
AAP MLA Seen Shouting At Protesters Amid Water Crisis,Video Viral
play icon1:30
AAP MLA Seen Shouting At Protesters Amid Water Crisis,Video Viral