Politics Sparks Over Priyanka Gandhi Contest From Wayanad

| Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 01:32 PM IST

Does Wayanad like Priyanka Gandhi? This question arises because after winning twice, Rahul Gandhi has announced to leave the Wayanad seat and keep the Rae Bareli seat. Now Priyanka Gandhi will debut in electoral politics from Wayanad. The question is that Rahul Gandhi did the right thing by leaving Wayanad which supported him in difficult times. Also, the question is whether the people of Wayanad will be able to trust Priyanka Gandhi?