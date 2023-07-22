trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639058
IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Shatters Multiple Records With 76th Century In 500th Int. Match

|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 08:09 PM IST
With his 76th international century in the second Test between India and the West Indies, Virat Kohli breaks many records.
