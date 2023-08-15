trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649322
Independence Day 2023: Lalu Prasad Yadav's statement on PM Modi's speech, 'This is his last speech'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav on PM Modi Speech: India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today. PM Narendra Modi hoisted our national flag tricolor at the Red Fort on this occasion. On this occasion, PM Modi also addressed the countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Lalu Prasad Yadav lashed out at PM Modi's speech and said, 'This is his last speech',

