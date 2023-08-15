trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649253
Independence Day 2023 LIVE: Sometimes saffron, sometimes tricolor turban...watch PM Modi's appearance! |15th August

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 08:54 AM IST
The whole country is immersed in the celebration of independence today... On this special occasion, every year a ceremony is organized at the Red Fort in Delhi... Narendra Modi remains the center of attraction among the people every year in this program of August 15. ... Since the year 2014, he has been seen in different turbans every year on this special occasion. . Well, it will be known for a while, but before that today we will show you a glimpse of PM's turbans worn from 2014 to 2022.

Independence Day 2023: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hoisted National Flag At His Residence
Independence Day 2023: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hoisted National Flag At His Residence
PM Modi Independence Day Speech: PM mentions Manipur issue, 'whole country stands with Manipur'
PM Modi Independence Day Speech: PM mentions Manipur issue, 'whole country stands with Manipur'
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi gets emotional as he speaks on Manipur violence! Modi on Manipur
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi gets emotional as he speaks on Manipur violence! Modi on Manipur
PM Modi Flag Hoisting 2023: Prime Minister Hoists Tricolor on 77th Independence Day|
PM Modi Flag Hoisting 2023: Prime Minister Hoists Tricolor on 77th Independence Day|
77th Independence day LIVE: When PM Modi broke Jawaharlal Nehru's record with his speech in 2016!
77th Independence day LIVE: When PM Modi broke Jawaharlal Nehru's record with his speech in 2016!

