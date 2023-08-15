trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649355
Independence Day 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies for not attending the celebrations at Red Fort

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Mallikarjun Kharge Absent from Independence Day Celebration: India has completed 76 years of independence and the country is celebrating 77th Independence Day. On this occasion, a grand program was organized at the Red Fort and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Congress remained absent during this program and the chair of party president Mallikarjun Kharge was seen empty. Now the reason for his not reaching the program organized at Red Fort has come to the fore.

