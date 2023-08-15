trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649307
Independence Day 2023: PM Modi's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, know what it means?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Independence Day 2023: On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, PM Modi announced from the Red Fort to free the country from three evils. He said that fighting corruption, familyism and appeasement is the need of the hour. These three evils have eaten up the country like termites and because of this the country has been ruined. Along with this, he also listed the achievements of his government. Know the big things of PM Modi's speech and what were its meanings.

