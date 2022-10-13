India abstains vote in UNGA resolution condemning Russian annexation of four Ukrainian regions

| Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on October 12 (local time) adopted a resolution condemning the Russian annexation of the four Ukrainian regions. A total of 143 members voted in favour of the resolution while five voted against it. As many as 35 abstained from the resolution, including India. While addressing the UNGA session on Russia-Ukraine war, Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations said, “India deeply concerned at escalation of conflict in Ukraine, including targeting of civilian infrastructure and deaths of civilians. We've consistently advocated that no solution can ever arrive at the cost of human lives.” “Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment. India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation. My Prime Minister has said unequivocally that this cannot be an era of war. With this firm resolve to strive for a peaceful solution through dialogue and diplomacy, India has decided to abstain,” she added.