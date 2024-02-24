trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724492
India Alliance Breaking: Jairam Ramesh's big statement on alliance with TMC

Feb 24, 2024
India Alliance Breaking: Jairam Ramesh has given a big statement on alliance with TMC. He said that talks on alliance on West Bengal are going on, tu-tu main-main keeps happening. But for the first time Mamata Banerjee was made MP by Congress.

