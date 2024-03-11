NewsVideos
INDIA Alliance breaks in Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance breaks in Bengal: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, I.N.D.I.A. alliance has suffered another major setback. According to reports, TMC has announced candidates for 42 seats in Bengal. With this India alliance has broken in Bengal.

Churu MP Rahul Kaswan quits BJP and joins Congress
Churu MP Rahul Kaswan quits BJP and joins Congress
Tamil Nadu: Trichy Customs Seizes 100 Kg Of Hashish And 876 Kg Of Ganja Worth 110 Crores, Watch
Tamil Nadu: Trichy Customs Seizes 100 Kg Of Hashish And 876 Kg Of Ganja Worth 110 Crores, Watch
PM Modi In Haryana: Engages With Construction Workers On Dwarka Expressway
PM Modi In Haryana: Engages With Construction Workers On Dwarka Expressway
VIRAL VIDEO: Emotional Reunion Of Childhood Friends Separated By India-Pakistan Partition, Watch
VIRAL VIDEO: Emotional Reunion Of Childhood Friends Separated By India-Pakistan Partition, Watch
Watch: Train Derails Near Kothavalasa Junction In Andhra Pradesh, No Injuries Reported
Watch: Train Derails Near Kothavalasa Junction In Andhra Pradesh, No Injuries Reported

