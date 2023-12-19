trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700511
India Alliance meet today: Will they come up with 2024 Election plan?

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 06:52 AM IST
India Alliance Meeting: After the election results in 5 states, the fourth meeting of India Alliance is going to be held in Delhi today. It is being told that seat distribution and agenda will be discussed in this meeting. At the same time, there can be discussion regarding Lok Sabha elections also.

