trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700857
NewsVideos
videoDetails

INDIA Alliance Meeting: Mallikarjun Kharge for PM?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 07:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Opposition PM Face: INDIA Alliance Meeting: The meeting of opposition alliance 'India' ended. There will be demonstrations across the country on 22 December. If sources are to be believed, Kharge can be made the PM candidate from the opposition. Kejriwal has said that the meeting was good. Preparations for the campaign will begin soon. Kejriwal said that I am in favor of making Kharge ji the PM candidate.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: 141 MPs Suspended from Parliament
Play Icon7:35
Taal Thok Ke: 141 MPs Suspended from Parliament
Jacqueline's Adorable Moment: A Quick Glimpse of Cuteness
Play Icon0:7
Jacqueline's Adorable Moment: A Quick Glimpse of Cuteness
Vidya Balan's Remarkable Start: Shot 90 Ads in a Row at the Beginning of Her Career
Play Icon0:16
Vidya Balan's Remarkable Start: Shot 90 Ads in a Row at the Beginning of Her Career
VIRAL VIDEO : Surat Businessman Crafts Ram Temple Necklace Worth Over 50 Lakh
Play Icon0:29
VIRAL VIDEO : Surat Businessman Crafts Ram Temple Necklace Worth Over 50 Lakh
Parliament Winter Session: 141 Opposition MPs Suspended
Play Icon8:7
Parliament Winter Session: 141 Opposition MPs Suspended

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: 141 MPs Suspended from Parliament
play icon7:35
Taal Thok Ke: 141 MPs Suspended from Parliament
Jacqueline's Adorable Moment: A Quick Glimpse of Cuteness
play icon0:7
Jacqueline's Adorable Moment: A Quick Glimpse of Cuteness
Vidya Balan's Remarkable Start: Shot 90 Ads in a Row at the Beginning of Her Career
play icon0:16
Vidya Balan's Remarkable Start: Shot 90 Ads in a Row at the Beginning of Her Career
VIRAL VIDEO : Surat Businessman Crafts Ram Temple Necklace Worth Over 50 Lakh
play icon0:29
VIRAL VIDEO : Surat Businessman Crafts Ram Temple Necklace Worth Over 50 Lakh
Parliament Winter Session: 141 Opposition MPs Suspended
play icon8:7
Parliament Winter Session: 141 Opposition MPs Suspended
pm face opposition,mallikarjun kharge pm face,kharge pm face,India Alliance,INDIA Alliance Meeting,india alliance vs nda,india alliance news,nda vs india alliance,india alliance parties,india alliance 2024,india alliance delhi meeting news,india alliance meeting delhi,rahul gandhi india alliance meeting,india alliance meeting in delhi,opposition alliance india,pm face opposition announce,Kejriwal,Mamata Banerjee,opposition pm loksabha 2024 elections,breaking,