INDIA Alliance Party to hold meeting for third day today

| Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

I.N.D.I.A. in Mumbai The alliance meeting is starting from today. This meeting is also considered important from the point of view of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024. Many important decisions will be taken during this period. In these, everything from seat distribution to the alliance's logo, flag and election of the coordinator can be discussed. But among all these questions, the most important question is whether the alliance between the opposition parties will be able to reach a consensus on the name of the post of PM? If the alliance enters the field without a face, then what will be the formula for seats?