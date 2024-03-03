trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727066
India alliance's big attack on Nitish in Patna

Mar 03, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
Tejashwi Yadav Rally: Former Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav has made a big attack on PM Modi and Nitish Kumar. He said that Nitish Kumar always takes turns, Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary is no less, he has also changed parties five times. Tejashwi called Prime Minister Modi a factory of lies.

