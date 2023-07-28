trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641572
India, an integral partner in UNSC, working shoulder to shoulder in G4: Japanese FM Yoshimasa Hayashi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
At the inaugural session of the India-Japan forum. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi pointed out India’s importance at the global forum and said India is an integral partner in UNSC working shoulder to shoulder in G4.

