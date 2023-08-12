trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648302
India beat Malaysia 4-3 to win Hockey Asian Champions title

|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
India VS Malaysia Hockey Asian Champions 2023: The Indian hockey team has won the title of Asian Champions. India defeated Malaysia 4-3 in the final match.

Baat Pate Ki: Saffron Yatra will start again on 28th in Nuh! Big announcement of Hindu organizations
play icon28:4
Baat Pate Ki: Saffron Yatra will start again on 28th in Nuh! Big announcement of Hindu organizations
Deshhit: Big explosion before August 15, entire Pakistan in tension!
play icon22:58
Deshhit: Big explosion before August 15, entire Pakistan in tension!
Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Kashmir’s Poonch; Watch them in action
play icon1:32
Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Kashmir’s Poonch; Watch them in action
Deshhit: Indian Army started military exercise in Rajasthan! Shehbaz's sleepless nights
play icon5:43
Deshhit: Indian Army started military exercise in Rajasthan! Shehbaz's sleepless nights
Deshhit: China will keep watching! MIG-29 fighter aircraft will break on Pakistan
play icon6:45
Deshhit: China will keep watching! MIG-29 fighter aircraft will break on Pakistan

