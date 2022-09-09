NewsVideos

India broke multiple records in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan match

India defeats Afghanistan in their last Asia Cup 2022 match, breaking multiple records. Virat Kohli ended a near-three-year drought by bringing up his maiden T20I hundred against Afghanistan in India’s final game of the 2022 Asia Cup. India broke multiple records in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan match

|Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 03:40 PM IST
India defeats Afghanistan in their last Asia Cup 2022 match, breaking multiple records. Virat Kohli ended a near-three-year drought by bringing up his maiden T20I hundred against Afghanistan in India’s final game of the 2022 Asia Cup. India broke multiple records in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan match

All Videos

Zee Superfast News: Britain got a new king after 70 years
14:46
Zee Superfast News: Britain got a new king after 70 years
Hackers demand $1 million worth of cryptocurrency after hacking data from UP educational institutions
Hackers demand $1 million worth of cryptocurrency after hacking data from UP educational institutions
Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP in press conference during Bharat Jodo Yatra
25:43
Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP in press conference during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Watch Jairam Ramesh's Exclusive Interview on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
1:42
Watch Jairam Ramesh's Exclusive Interview on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Congress begins third day of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu
4:26
Congress begins third day of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

Trending Videos

14:46
Zee Superfast News: Britain got a new king after 70 years
Hackers demand $1 million worth of cryptocurrency after hacking data from UP educational institutions
25:43
Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP in press conference during Bharat Jodo Yatra
1:42
Watch Jairam Ramesh's Exclusive Interview on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
4:26
Congress begins third day of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu