India broke multiple records in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan match

India defeats Afghanistan in their last Asia Cup 2022 match, breaking multiple records. Virat Kohli ended a near-three-year drought by bringing up his maiden T20I hundred against Afghanistan in India’s final game of the 2022 Asia Cup. India broke multiple records in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan match

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

