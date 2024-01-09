trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707977
India Bullet Train Video: Watch glimpse of India's first Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 09:50 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: India Bullet Train Video: The 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit started from today. The time has been fixed for the running of the country's first bullet train. Now people will not have to wait much to travel by this train. The Minister of State for Railways himself gave information in this regard. He also told between which stations of Gujarat the first bullet train will run. A 508 km long bullet train line is being constructed between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

