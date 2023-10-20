trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677593
India Canada Latest News: Canada surrenders in Nijjar Murder Case

Oct 20, 2023
India Canada Latest News: The dispute between India and Canada had increased considerably over the killing of terrorist Nijjar. After which the Indian government had asked Canada to recall its 41 diplomats. Now Canada has recalled its 41 diplomats.
