trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667150
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India Canada News: big conspiracy hatched with ISI !

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Amidst the India-Canada Khalistan dispute, NIA has taken strong action against Khalistanis and called a big meeting in Delhi on 5th to 6th October. Let us tell you that the main banned terrorist organization on the radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is Sikh for Justice (SFJ), which was founded by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is now working from Canada.
Follow Us

All Videos

Asian Games 2023: Indian Women Cricket Team Scripts History, Bags 2nd Gold For India
play icon2:6
Asian Games 2023: Indian Women Cricket Team Scripts History, Bags 2nd Gold For India
With An Auspicious ‘Swastika’, India's 1st C-295 Aircraft Inducted Into IAF At Hindon Airbase
play icon3:14
With An Auspicious ‘Swastika’, India's 1st C-295 Aircraft Inducted Into IAF At Hindon Airbase
Asian Games: Indian daughters roar in China
play icon3:43
Asian Games: Indian daughters roar in China
Bharat Drone Shakti 2023: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Launches Drone Exhibition At Hindan Airbase
play icon2:16
Bharat Drone Shakti 2023: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Launches Drone Exhibition At Hindan Airbase
Asian Games 2023: HISTORIC! India Bags 1st Gold Medal In 10m Air-Rifle Shooting, Sets World Record
play icon4:0
Asian Games 2023: HISTORIC! India Bags 1st Gold Medal In 10m Air-Rifle Shooting, Sets World Record

Trending Videos

Asian Games 2023: Indian Women Cricket Team Scripts History, Bags 2nd Gold For India
play icon2:6
Asian Games 2023: Indian Women Cricket Team Scripts History, Bags 2nd Gold For India
With An Auspicious ‘Swastika’, India's 1st C-295 Aircraft Inducted Into IAF At Hindon Airbase
play icon3:14
With An Auspicious ‘Swastika’, India's 1st C-295 Aircraft Inducted Into IAF At Hindon Airbase
Asian Games: Indian daughters roar in China
play icon3:43
Asian Games: Indian daughters roar in China
Bharat Drone Shakti 2023: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Launches Drone Exhibition At Hindan Airbase
play icon2:16
Bharat Drone Shakti 2023: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Launches Drone Exhibition At Hindan Airbase
Asian Games 2023: HISTORIC! India Bags 1st Gold Medal In 10m Air-Rifle Shooting, Sets World Record
play icon4:0
Asian Games 2023: HISTORIC! India Bags 1st Gold Medal In 10m Air-Rifle Shooting, Sets World Record
India Vs Canada,india vs canada news,india vs canada latest news,india vs canada news video,india vs canada news today,india vs canada khalistan fight,s jaishankar on india vs canada,india canada news,Justine Trudeau,justine trudeau on india,india on canada,PM Modi,advisory for indians in canada,Indians in Canada,S Jaishankar,Hardeep Singh Nijjar,justin trudo,india canada khalistan issue,khalistani killed canada,pannu khalistan,pannu interview,