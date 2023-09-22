trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665802
India Canada News: ISI is helping Khalistanis in Canada!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Intelligence sources have revealed that agents from Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, who are present in Canada, recently held a secret meeting in Vancouver with leaders of Khalistan terror groups. Among the attendees was Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), along with other heads of Khalistani organizations. This meeting took place approximately five days ago, according to the intelligence sources.
