India Canada News: Khalistanis trembled..NIA's swift raid in Punjab

Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
India Canada Row: New Delhi has taken a big decision regarding the ongoing tension between India and Canada. NIA has seized the property of terrorist Nijjar in Amritsar-Chandigarh.
Weather Alert in Nagpur: Heavy rain alert in 4 states of the country, alert issued for 12 districts of MP
Weather Alert in Nagpur: Heavy rain alert in 4 states of the country, alert issued for 12 districts of MP
India Canada News: Preparations begin for the biggest action against Khalistan
India Canada News: Preparations begin for the biggest action against Khalistan
Entry to MP Nishikant Dubey in the Bidhuri-Danish dispute
Entry to MP Nishikant Dubey in the Bidhuri-Danish dispute
Weather Alert in Nagpur: Heavy rains in Nagpur, havoc of monsoon in Maharashtra
Weather Alert in Nagpur: Heavy rains in Nagpur, havoc of monsoon in Maharashtra
India won 5 medals, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals in Asian Games.
India won 5 medals, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals in Asian Games.

