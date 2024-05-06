Advertisement
SHOCKING ACCIDENT In Karnataka: Dashcam Video Captures Moment Car Collided With Side Rail

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 06, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Watch the horrific aftermath of a dashcam-captured accident in Chikkaballapura, Karnataka. While driving at night on a highway close to a flyover, the dashcam automobile came into several hazardous situations. The car driver had become preoccupied when someone parked on the wrong end of the road. A Suzuki Zen tried to turn in opposition to traffic at the exact same time, smashing with the dashcam vehicle. The driver tried to avoid the accident by stopping and heading to the left, but lost control, causing the vehicle to collide with the side rail. Four people, including the driver, were inside the dashcam car, a Maruti Swift Desire VDI 2012 without airbags or ABS. thankfully none of them was injured. The Maruti Zen driver's reckless actions demonstratesa flagrant disregard for the safety and lives of others on the road. Video Source: X @3rdEyeDude

