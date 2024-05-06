Advertisement
Virat Kohli's Creative Reactions To Wife Anushka Sharma Goes Viral; Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 06, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a heated discussion during the RCB vs. GT match, which was shown in a viral video that went viral on social media. Several individuals took noticed of Kohli's lighthearted gestures within Anushka. Anushka attended her first game in 2024 after giving birth to her son, Akaay. On May 4, RCB defeated GT by four wickets, improving the already intense nature of the current Indian Premier League. Video Source: X @wrognxvirat

