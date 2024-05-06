Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747120
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Noida Viral Video: Controversy Erupts As Army Institute Alumni Confronts Rickshaw Wala Over Major General Cap

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 06, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A heated argument between an alumni of the Army Institute of Technology and a rickshaw puller unfolded in Noida's Sector 62, Uttar Pradesh, over the rickshaw puller wearing a cap resembling that of a Major General. The altercation, witnessed by bystanders, highlighted tensions over perceived misuse of military symbols. The incident sparked discussions on social media platforms, with many condemning the confrontation and calling for mutual respect and understanding. Watch the video to observe the confrontation that unfolded amidst the bustling streets of Noida. Video Source: X @Gharkekalesh

All Videos

Noida Up Viral Video: Clash Between Two Gus On Road Amid Traffic- Watch
Play Icon00:19
Noida Up Viral Video: Clash Between Two Gus On Road Amid Traffic- Watch
Virat Kohli's Creative Reactions To Wife Anushka Sharma Goes Viral; Watch
Play Icon00:38
Virat Kohli's Creative Reactions To Wife Anushka Sharma Goes Viral; Watch
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Slaps Party Leader; BJP Shares Video
Play Icon00:28
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Slaps Party Leader; BJP Shares Video
Viral 'Paan' Drink Leaves Netizens In Split; Watch Video
Play Icon00:52
Viral 'Paan' Drink Leaves Netizens In Split; Watch Video
Negligence witnessed in NEET UG exam
Play Icon03:12
Negligence witnessed in NEET UG exam

Trending Videos

Noida Up Viral Video: Clash Between Two Gus On Road Amid Traffic- Watch
play icon0:19
Noida Up Viral Video: Clash Between Two Gus On Road Amid Traffic- Watch
Virat Kohli's Creative Reactions To Wife Anushka Sharma Goes Viral; Watch
play icon0:38
Virat Kohli's Creative Reactions To Wife Anushka Sharma Goes Viral; Watch
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Slaps Party Leader; BJP Shares Video
play icon0:28
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Slaps Party Leader; BJP Shares Video
Viral 'Paan' Drink Leaves Netizens In Split; Watch Video
play icon0:52
Viral 'Paan' Drink Leaves Netizens In Split; Watch Video
Negligence witnessed in NEET UG exam
play icon3:12
Negligence witnessed in NEET UG exam