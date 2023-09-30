trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669060
India Canada News: RP Singh's statement on the misbehavior with the Indian High Commissioner in Glasgow

|Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 04:22 PM IST
India Canada Tension: The actions of Khalistan supporters have come to light in Britain, Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami in Glasgow was stopped from going to the Gurudwara, now on the matter BJP leader RP Singh said that the people who stopped him from going are not Sikhs, anyone Sikhs cannot stop anyone from coming to Gurdwara Sahib.
