India Canada News: Trudeau's big mistake!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
A dispute has arisen between India and Canada regarding the murder of Nijjar. On supporting Khalistani terrorists, Justin Trudeau's credibility is falling in his own country. Canada's opposition parties are also raising questions on Justine Tredeau's foreign policy. Justine Tredeau's joke is making fun of the whole world. Justine Tredeau has made many such mistakes in her political career, which have not only made fun of Canada, but also spoiled her relations with many countries.
